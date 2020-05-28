Deals
Let's Garden
A simple garden journal app for iOS.
Let's Garden is a simple journaling app to keep track of your gardening progress so you can go back and remember what worked and what didn't.
Sync data across devices and remember what you need no matter what device you're using.
Jason Merino
Maker
I've been looking and looking for a garden journal app that I could understand and use simply. I was unable to find one so I decided to build what I wanted.
11 hours ago
