Saad Sahawneh
MakerFounder
Hello! Let Me Vent lets you quickly book a speed therapy session with a certified business coach, and overcome the challenges your business faces. We help you reduce your stress and fear. You vent. We listen. It's a difficult time for small business owners all over the world. We wanted to create a better way for you to have the freedom to vent about whatever business challenges you're facing. We follow up our session with a personalized email with ideas and actionable advice to keep you going. You also get to email us once after your session with up to 3 additional questions that we'll answer over email. Go from feeling like this 🤬 to feeling like this 😌 Happy to answer any questions!
