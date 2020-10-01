Log In
Let Me Know When

Find out the best time for event based on participants votes

Helps you to find out the best time for event based on participants' votes. Solves the problem of endless arguing or ineffective discussions in the chats.
As result, you have a clear picture of people's availability that you can use to select the perfect time.
Hi there! The story of the product is simple. During the past year, we've failed to organize several great events. Some of them were hangouts with friends, some were sports team training sessions, etc. The reason for the failures was endless arguing and ineffective discussions in the chats about the date and time of the upcoming event. Some people wanted to join one day, others were unavailable that day, and so on. So, we decided to create a simple tool that will help a group of people to reach an agreement on date and time for any type of event. And here is what we came up with. We hope "Let Me Know When" will help different people around the world. Or at least will make someone's life a little bit easier. ^^
