Rahul P
Maker
Hello guys, i released a web app which lists twitch streamers with less than 5 viewers. As a streamer myself, i know how difficult it is to reach that 5 viewer mark. This is my attempt for giving lesser known streamers the exposure they need. Currently the site 👉 At any given time lists 15,000+ streamers playing 100+ top games. 👉 We refresh our lists periodically (every 25-30 mins). 👉 The homepage lists streamers which are picked in a complete random fashion. We list over 100+ games so, one can discover new streamers playing games that they like. We don't feature all the games that twitch supports, but we have a pretty healthy list. If you wish to watch a totally random streamer, we have the "surprise me!" button which picks up a random streamer from our list. Because we list so many streamers and want to provide fair opportunity to all, everytime you refersh new random streamers will appear on the homepage. This has been a passion project and i really enjoyed working on it. So what's in it for the viewers? Discover new streamers who share same interests. Help build a community and support small streamers. Have interesting conversations and have fun! What's in it for the streamers? Exposure. There is no guarantee that you will grow if you get listed but the chances of you getting discovered will be more imo. The site is live @ https://www.lessthan5.club/ Thank you and i am open to feedback and questions!
