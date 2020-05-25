lesstabs
Automatically archives old tabs.
Giuseppe
Maker
I am a very curious guy and read a lot. Because of that I keep too many open tabs with things to check out later. So I built this browser extension that closes and archives tabs that have been inactive for the past 24h (this excludes pinned tabs). The extension the creates a custom "New Tab" page where it lists the archived tabs. It all started with a tweet https://twitter.com/giuseppegurg...
