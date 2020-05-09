Discussion
Ernest Oppetit
Maker
Hey PH family :) I've followed way too many people over the years, and my feed feels super noisy (particularly in the chronological view which I prefer) . So I built LessNoise which just shows you a list of everyone you follow in decreasing "noisiness" (tweets per day on average since they opened their account). Have a look at your list and choose who should get the ✂. Hope this is useful to others - happy spring cleaning! 🧹 PS this is a super basic, possibly buggy prototype (I'm not a dev, and I'm impatient 😉). Do let me know if anything you run into anything particularly bad and feel free to contribute! (source linked)
