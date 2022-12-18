Products
Best products
Discover the best products by month
Topics
Browse products through topics
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Building in progress
See what makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
lessmail.io
Ranked #16 for today
lessmail.io
Clean your email in minutes
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lessmail helps you unsubscribe, delete and label your mail from a birds-eye view much quicker than your standard email client. Great for product hunters who have many emails flooded with unwanted mail and subscriptions.
Launched in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
lessmail.io
Loom
Ad
The fastest way to record and share videos at work
About this launch
lessmail.io
Clean your email in minutes
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
lessmail.io by
lessmail.io
was hunted by
Cayman Jeffers
in
Email
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Cayman Jeffers
. Featured on December 18th, 2022.
lessmail.io
is not rated yet. This is lessmail.io's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#16
Week rank
-
Report