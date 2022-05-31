Products
Home
→
Product
→
LEON Free
Ranked #20 for today
LEON Free
A sales focused mental health platform - for free
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Collect
Share
Stats
Intelligent wellness surveys, AI-driven mental health and Playbook recommendations, goals, education, a wellness marketplace and world-class expertise into an unbelievably easy-to-use free platform - for free
Launched in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Tech
by
LEON Free
About this launch
LEON Free by
LEON Free
was hunted by
Bryan Smith
in
Health & Fitness
,
Productivity
,
Tech
. Made by
Bryan Smith
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
LEON Free
is not rated yet. This is LEON Free's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#20
Weekly rank
#49
