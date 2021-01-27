discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Boris Lepikhin
Maker
Hey PH! Lens maker is here. Lens is a fun project that was born from a single tweet. It might sound ridiculous, but there was no simple image converter for macOS. So I decided to make this little app and write about acquiring ideas from existing tools. Lens is only available for Mac because I love that native macOS feeling. I wanted it to be as light as possible, with no extra knobs or something. Just drop a file, or a bunch of them, and get the desired result. I’m pretty happy with how it turned out. The idea behind the app is that there's plenty of supercharged apps we use daily, that lacking the UI. Some of them wouldn't ever need it, but I bet that some would. You can read the whole story in my blog. https://lepikhin.com/posts/3-ide... I hope you enjoy it
Share
Well done, nice and simple, will use again.
@lepikhinb1 Really simple, and beautifully executed. I love the simplicity. Great job! Just tried Lens on a bunch of transparent PNG files to convert to JPG. The transparency was converted to black, is there a way to change the colour that transparency is converted to?
@craigcpaterson Yeah, the app still needs some work to get done. I do also plan to work on image optimization as well. Thanks for the feedback!
@lepikhinb1 That’s great news. Thanks for creating such a great little utility.