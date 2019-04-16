Lenny Bot for Messenger

Lenny Bot is a simple chatbot which helps you to learn English on your Messenger 👩🎓
It is useful when you have some time to spare. Use it on your way 🚌 to work, during a 🥪 lunch, in a long 🚶 line, and in other situations when you check your smartphone.
Reviews
Easy to use
My favorite bot
Only 10 min every day and you could repeat a lotMaria Kostousova has used this product for one year.
everything
Have no idea
CAN'T BE BLANKПетр Чурочкин has used this product for one year.
Discussion
Hunter
Makers
Eugene KriulinMaker@eakriulin · Founder & CEO at Lenny Bot
Hey there! My name is Eugene, I'm a founder of Lenny Bot. I'm super excited to introduce what we've been building for more than a year now to the PH community 🤗 Lenny Bot is a small team which come together to reinvent the way people learn English 🚀 We want to build the world where people close their social networks and messaging apps with the feeling of enjoyment because they just made their English a bit better 🙌 To achieve it we decided to use platforms which no one used before, keep our product beautifully designed and user-friendly, use gamification, and engage our users in learning 🎓 Our product is a chatbot which helps you to learn when you have some time to spare. For now, with Lenny Bot you can learn the most important English words for reading and speaking, but it's just a first step. Grammar learning and conversational practice features are coming up 🔭 This is our long-term vision and the dream we want to come to. Share your feedback, guys!
