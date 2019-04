Lenny Bot for Messenger

Lenny Bot is a simple chatbot which helps you to learn English on your Messenger ๐Ÿ‘ฉโ€๐ŸŽ“

It is useful when you have some time to spare. Use it on your way ๐ŸšŒ to work, during a ๐Ÿฅช lunch, in a long ๐Ÿšถโ€ line, and in other situations when you check your smartphone.