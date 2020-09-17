discussion
Jon Fry
MakerFounder @ Lendflow
Hi Product Hunt! I’m Jon, founder of Lendflow - thank you to @kevin for hunting! We launched Lendflow to enable SaaS platforms to launch their own capital programs for their business customers by embedding our lending infrastructure into their software. A capital program can provide huge value for a company's users by solving cash flow gaps or allowing them to make the purchases they need to grow. We’ve seen companies like Shopify, Toast, Square and Quickbooks launch these programs to huge success with their users. But it’s a difficult and expensive product for software companies to launch. Time to market is typically 12-24 months. Lendflow provides everything needed so you don’t have to spend months/years of time and resources building it yourself. You can be up and running and providing your users with 15+ financial products with best-in-class lenders with just a code snippet. We also give you all the tools to create an immersive experience with our API. What you get with Lendflow: -A customizable application process -A team of experienced funding advisors -A robust underwriting and evaluation system -Access to our capital marketplace (65+ lenders and growing) -Ability monitor each applicant as they move through the application process -Tools and analytics to measure the success of the program Embedding lending into your software for your customers will set you apart from your competition, help you acquire new customers, improve engagement and retention and expand revenue. We’d love your feedback, thoughts, and support and are happy to answer any questions you may have. Thank you Product Hunt! Cheers, Jon
