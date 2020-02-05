Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Laurids
Maker
Hi, first of all, thanks for visiting my post.🥰 I'm Laurids Kern the sole developer of this app and it was my first ever coding project. I always wanted to be able to not just design but also implement my ideas so I searched for a project I could relate to and wasn't going to be too hard to do. I dived straight into react native and with the help of expo, the awesome open source community and my coder friends, I managed to create this app in just a few months. Why I'm posting on product hunt? Even if my app is very basic, I wanted to get my work out there and maybe someone can make use of it. Also maybe someone who is reading this also struggles with mental health problems and in that case I want to say that going out of my comfort zone and creating something I'm proud of really helped me improve my wellbeing. Feedback is very welcomed!
Upvote (3)Share