LemonSpeak
LemonSpeak
Turn your podcast into helpful assets
LemonSpeak saves you time in creating assets from your episodes to help you get discovered.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
by
LemonSpeak
Voicenotes
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Svelte
328 upvotes
The simplicity of Svelte is great. It helps us ship features faster.
Logtail
479 upvotes
The setup for logtail is minimal and it helps us a lot to find problems and improve LemonSpeak.
About this launch
LemonSpeak
Turn your podcast into helpful assets
LemonSpeak by
LemonSpeak
was hunted by
Patrick Mueller
in
Marketing
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Patrick Mueller
. Featured on May 21st, 2024.
LemonSpeak
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 14th, 2023.
Upvotes
23
Comments
14
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
