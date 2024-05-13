Launches
LemonSpeak

Turn your podcast into helpful assets

Free Options
LemonSpeak saves you time in creating assets from your episodes to help you get discovered.
Launched in
Marketing
Artificial Intelligence
 by
LemonSpeak
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Svelte
Svelte
328 upvotes
The simplicity of Svelte is great. It helps us ship features faster.
Logtail
Logtail
479 upvotes
The setup for logtail is minimal and it helps us a lot to find problems and improve LemonSpeak.
About this launch
LemonSpeak by
LemonSpeak
was hunted by
Patrick Mueller
in Marketing, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Patrick Mueller
. Featured on May 21st, 2024.
LemonSpeak
is not rated yet. It first launched on December 14th, 2023.
