Lemonfox.ai
Lemonfox.ai
Human Like AI Voices – At a Fraction of the Cost.
Turn any text into high-quality, natural-sounding speech in seconds—and save up to 90% to many competitors! Supports 50+ voices in 8 languages.
Free Options
API
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Lemonfox.ai
The Fast, Easy and Cheap OpenAI Alternative
3.57 out of 5.0
Lemonfox.ai by
Lemonfox.ai
Ingo Joseph
API
Artificial Intelligence
Development
Bruno Joseph
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Lemonfox.ai
3.6/5 ★
by 7 users. It first launched on November 2nd, 2023.