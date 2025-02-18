Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Lemonfox.ai
This is a launch from Lemonfox.ai
See 1 previous launch
Lemonfox.ai

Lemonfox.ai

Human Like AI Voices – At a Fraction of the Cost.
Turn any text into high-quality, natural-sounding speech in seconds—and save up to 90% to many competitors! Supports 50+ voices in 8 languages.
Free Options
Launch tags:
APIArtificial IntelligenceDevelopment

Meet the team

Lemonfox.ai gallery image
Lemonfox.ai gallery image
Lemonfox.ai gallery image
Lemonfox.ai gallery image
About this launch
Lemonfox.ai
Lemonfox.ai
The Fast, Easy and Cheap OpenAI Alternative
3.57 out of 5.0
54
Points
Point chart
1
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Lemonfox.ai by
Lemonfox.ai
was hunted by
Ingo Joseph
in API, Artificial Intelligence, Development. Made by
Bruno Joseph
. Featured on February 25th, 2025.
Lemonfox.ai
is rated 3.6/5 by 7 users. It first launched on November 2nd, 2023.