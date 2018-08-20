LemonBox provides personalized daily vitamin packs for Chinese consumers, along with dietary advice from U.S. registered dietitians. All the products are made in the U.S. and shipped to customers within 7-10 days, based on a monthly subscription model.
LemonBox brings US vitamins and health products to consumers in ChinaChina is rising in many ways - the economy, consumer spending and technology - but still many of its population looks overseas, and particularly to the West, for cues on lifestyle and health. That's a theme that's being seized by LemonBox, a China-U.S. startup that lets Chin...
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Nifty. Reminds me of Seed. Just out of Y Combinator's summer batch.
