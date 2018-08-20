Log InSign up
 

LemonBox provides personalized daily vitamin packs for Chinese consumers, along with dietary advice from U.S. registered dietitians. All the products are made in the U.S. and shipped to customers within 7-10 days, based on a monthly subscription model.

LemonBox brings US vitamins and health products to consumers in ChinaChina is rising in many ways - the economy, consumer spending and technology - but still many of its population looks overseas, and particularly to the West, for cues on lifestyle and health. That's a theme that's being seized by LemonBox, a China-U.S. startup that lets Chin...
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Nifty. Reminds me of Seed. Just out of Y Combinator's summer batch.
