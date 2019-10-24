Lemonade Stand Picture Book
Teaching kids how to think like an entrepreneur!
Steve Glaveski
Maker
I've been working in the space of early stage innovation for about 8 years now, whether with startups, corporates or kids 9 to 12, as part of our Lemonade Stand workshops. We had so many parents asking as whether we had anything for even younger kids, and so I decided to write this book for 6 to 8 year olds, in order to start teaching them key life and business skills like resilience, adaptability, collaboration, testing your ideas and more. The book has been endorsed by the likes of Adam Grant, Brad Feld and Scott Anthony!
