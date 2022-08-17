Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
New here?
Learn more about navigating Product Hunt.
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Lemonade
Lemonade
Create a playlist based on the setlist of artist's shows
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Lemonade helps you to create a playlist based on the setlist of your favorite artist's shows.
Launched in
Music
,
API
,
Streaming Services
+1 by
Lemonade
Knock
Ad
Notification infrastructure for developers
About this launch
Lemonade
Create a playlist based on the setlist of artist's shows
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Lemonade by
Lemonade
was hunted by
Rafael
in
Music
,
API
,
Streaming Services
. Made by
Rafael
. Featured on August 17th, 2022.
Lemonade
is not rated yet. This is Lemonade's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#36
Week rank
#105
Report