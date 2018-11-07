Log InSign up
Lemon Digital

Animations for IT and Blockchain projects

Hey Hunters! Our team creates awesome animation explainers!

Our works were featured by Behance 11 times: https://www.behance.net/lemondigital

Special lending page for blockchain projects: https://lemon.bz/ico/

Jean Sauls
Jean Sauls@zblackcard · Debit Card Broker
This is little...very crisp animation, gonna give lemon a squeeze 🍋
Andrew KozikMaker@andrew_kozik
Product Hunt has emoji for our project :D 🍋🍋🍋🍋🍋
Stanislav Danilov@stanislav_danilov
Best quality animations overall
