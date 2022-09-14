Products
AWS console sucks. Try Lemon - a UI for AWS that makes sense! Lemon is super easy to use: just connect your AWS account and import your git repository, Lemon automatically configures infrastructure to run your apps.
Lemon
Lemon
Alternative UI for AWS
Lemon 2.0 by
Lemon
was hunted by
Igor Zalutski
in
Productivity
,
Developer Tools
,
No-Code
. Made by
Igor Zalutski
,
Mohamed Habib
,
Utpal Nadiger 👋📈
and
Oleh Kopyl
. Featured on September 15th, 2022.
Lemon
is rated
5/5 ★
by 15 users. It first launched on August 17th, 2021.
