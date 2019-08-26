Discussion
Maker
Akshay Vernekar
Hi folks! We are very excited to launch this app which we were working from many months. Are you a traveler, photographer, Instagram influencer , event organizer, a budding entrepreneur trying to build your brand or just a person who finds joy sharing moments of your life with others ?, then this App is for you. Never again waste time searching for captions and hashtags on the internet. Lemma uses Image recognition and AI to automatically fetch the best captions for you so that you can spend time creating memories. Why use Lemma? * Huge database of about 140,000 captions spread across more than 200 categories. * Captions comprise of both savvy captions and quotes from celebrities. * New captions added every week. * Completely free to download and use. * Hashtags also provide you with the number of posts, so you are aware of the number of people you are reaching. * Easy and intuitive UI. Thankyou for visiting our page . Looking forward for your feedback. Here is the link to our app: https://play.google.com/store/ap...
