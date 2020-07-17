  1. Home
Leica M10-R

New Leica M10 with a 40 Megapixel color sensor

The Leica M10-R opens up new dimensions of image quality with its high resolution of over 40 megapixels. The image sensor captures even the smallest details, so photographers can dive deeper into every scene.
Leica's new M10-R packs a 40-megapixel sensorLeica has announced the latest variant of its M10 rangefinder, the M10-R. The M10-R is visually similar to the prior M10 and M10-P models, with the same overall design and handling. What's different is under the hood, specifically the new 40.89-megapixel CMOS sensor.
Leica's 41-megapixel M10-R rangefinder is made for landscape photographyNow the German manufacturer has released its highest-resolution model yet, the $8,295 full-frame, 40.9-megapixel M10-R. Unlike past models, it has more potential for landscape or city photography requiring maximum detail. For one, it now makes a good landscape or portrait camera.
