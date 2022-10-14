Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Legends
Legends
The social network for everyday explorers
Visit
Upvote 1
Free Access to Beta
•
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Legends generates your Travel DNA, from currently unstructured phone metadata, to create a single identity that can be shared across communities and updated in real-time. Creating hyper-personalized connections based on real-time needs.
Launched in
Social Network
,
Travel
,
Web3
by
Legends (Live My Legend)
HYCU Protégé for AWS
Ad
Free no-code, no-script backup for AWS
Learn more
About this launch
Legends (Live My Legend)
Your TravelDNA decoded instantly - share, discover & connect
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Legends by
Legends (Live My Legend)
was hunted by
Shaina Shiwarski
in
Social Network
,
Travel
,
Web3
. Made by
Shaina Shiwarski
and
Stephanie Daniel
. Featured on October 15th, 2022.
Legends (Live My Legend)
is not rated yet. This is Legends (Live My Legend)'s first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#28
Week rank
#227
Report