LegalLint

Your drafting copilot for legal documents

Free
LegalLint is a Word-integrated tool that helps legal professionals effortlessly format and review complex documents like contracts, memos, and reports. Prioritizing ease and efficiency, it allows lawyers to focus on content rather than formatting
Launched in
Productivity
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
 by
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
Notion
38,905 upvotes
We use it for our internal knowledge documentation and task management.
vscode.dev
vscode.dev
671 upvotes
Use vscode to build this addin. Without it I would be slower building software.
About this launch
Your Drafting Copilot for Legal Documents
was hunted by
Dat Tran
in Productivity, Legal, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dat Tran
and
Dominik Wegener
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
