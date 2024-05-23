Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
LegalLint
LegalLint
Your drafting copilot for legal documents
Visit
Upvote 16
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
LegalLint is a Word-integrated tool that helps legal professionals effortlessly format and review complex documents like contracts, memos, and reports. Prioritizing ease and efficiency, it allows lawyers to focus on content rather than formatting
Launched in
Productivity
Legal
Artificial Intelligence
by
LegalLint
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Notion
38,905 upvotes
We use it for our internal knowledge documentation and task management.
vscode.dev
671 upvotes
Use vscode to build this addin. Without it I would be slower building software.
About this launch
LegalLint
Your Drafting Copilot for Legal Documents
0
reviews
15
followers
Follow for updates
LegalLint by
LegalLint
was hunted by
Dat Tran
in
Productivity
,
Legal
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dat Tran
and
Dominik Wegener
. Featured on May 24th, 2024.
LegalLint
is not rated yet. This is LegalLint's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
4
Day rank
#23
Week rank
#96
Report