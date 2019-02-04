Legacy Kit

Log InSign up
At-home kit to check fertility and store your sperm.

Male fertility has halved, and the quality of your sperm declines each year. Today you have the youngest, healthiest sperm you will ever have.

Harvard Innovation Labs Announces Alumni-Led Ventures for Inaugural Startup Accelerator Program - Harvard innovation labsThe Harvard Innovation Labs, an ecosystem that supports Harvard students and select alumni in exploring innovation and entrepreneurship, today announced that it has selected 13 ventures to participate in the inaugural Launch Lab X accelerator program.
The startup that wants to be the 'Swiss private bank for sperm'"Protect your most valuable assets" proclaims the website GiveLegacy.com, alongside a black and white illustration of a rugged young man in profile. With a name like Legacy, the business could be selling investment products, luxury watches or even legal services. Except the assets in question are of the flesh-and-blood variety.
The Dawning of Sperm AwarenessMen are embracing sperm health, while society is recognizing that fertility isn't just about women. SAN FRANCISCO - Dr. Paul Turek was on his way to speak to employees at a cryptocurrency investment firm one recent afternoon about a growing anxiety for the men in the office: what's going on with their sperm?
Start-ups are selling kits for men to freeze sperm without leaving their home or seeing a doctorSumit Dayal Bloomberg | Getty Images Forget spit. Some companies are betting men will be willing to send them another, perhaps more personal, piece of their genetic code: sperm. Start-ups, including Legacy and Dadi, are selling kits online that men can use to collect their sperm wherever they please, mail it back and freeze it for months or even years.
Helpful
    Founder & CEO of Legacy
    Pros: 

    I'm obviously biased, but the product was designed very careful to be sleek, easy-to-use, and effective.

    Cons: 

    There's always room for improvement. Send us your feedback at feedback@givelegacy.com

    We take your privacy very seriously. We will never, ever sell your data, and we exclusively use the most privacy-conscious tools (ProtonMail, VeraCrypt, two-factor authentication, etc.) for our work.

    Khaled Kteily has used this product for one year.
