Leets
Ranked #11 for today

Leets

The place to share and discover the best new emerging music

Free
Embed
A social music platform where anyone can share their discoveries of new hits, support talented emerging artists and discover new cool music daily.
Launched in Music, Social Media by
Leets
About this launch
Leets
LeetsThe place to share and discover the best new emerging music
1review
9
followers
Leets by
Leets
was hunted by
Mattia Pomelli
in Music, Social Media. Made by
Mattia Pomelli
and
Edvaldo Gjonikaj
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Leets
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Leets's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#118