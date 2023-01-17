Products
Home
→
Product
→
Leets
Ranked #11 for today
Leets
The place to share and discover the best new emerging music
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
A social music platform where anyone can share their discoveries of new hits, support talented emerging artists and discover new cool music daily.
Launched in
Music
,
Social Media
by
Leets
About this launch
Leets
The place to share and discover the best new emerging music
1
review
9
followers
Follow for updates
Leets by
Leets
was hunted by
Mattia Pomelli
in
Music
,
Social Media
. Made by
Mattia Pomelli
and
Edvaldo Gjonikaj
. Featured on January 18th, 2023.
Leets
is rated
5/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Leets's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
2
Day rank
#11
Week rank
#118
Report