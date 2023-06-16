Products
Leet Resume AI-Assisted
Leet Resume AI-Assisted
Everyone's resume - free resume, now faster with AI-assist
Everyone’s resume. We write great professional resumes for everyone. For free💸. Combining decades of research 🔬with cutting-edge AI✨, we produce a beautiful, effective, ATS-optimized resume for you in minutes⏱️. For free.
Web App
Productivity
Career
Leet Resumes
Snowflake Startup Demo Day
About this launch
Leet Resumes
We write your professional resume for free, plus tips
Leet Resume AI-Assisted by
Leet Resumes
was hunted by
Marc Cenedella
Web App
Productivity
Career
Marc Cenedella
Jack Tilly
Dany Sosa
. Featured on June 20th, 2023.
Leet Resumes
is rated
4.4/5 ★
by 47 users. It first launched on April 14th, 2021.
