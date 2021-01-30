discussion
Enmanuel Duran
For many years I have been using bookmarks as well as many other people who use browsers, one fascinating aspect of them that we all give for granted is that a link is only bookmarkable if it is useful or interesting enough for it to be stored permanently in our list. I created leenker because I believe the statement above to be true, I believe that people have interesting resources and useful links that they would like to share with specific people some times i.e., links about your workplace that are only relevant for you and your co-workers, you could create a folder and share it with only your co-workers, In the same way, you could create private links, or maybe you would like to make some links public so that other people can see your interesting recent findings, like great music, articles, videos. Leenker.com has been a project I have been developing on my own for months, I like innovating and bringing ideas to life and I thought this idea was interesting so I worked on it. The application is in an early stage and many improvements can be made on accessibility and security but it is usable. I would like to make Leenker great for all of us, help me do it by providing feedback, reporting bugs, or suggesting improvements to admin@leenker.com if you wanna read more about the why's and how the project works: https://leenker.com/help Very grateful for your time Enmanuel
