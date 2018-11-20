Log InSign up
Hey all, I’d like to introduce something I’ve been working on these past few months called Leeflets — a fully hosted creator/service for functional landing pages. Each template has been planned, designed and created with a specific purpose in mind, but all include the mix of customization and options to make them your own.

Hey all, I’d like to introduce something I’ve been working on these past few months called Leeflets — a fully hosted creator/service for functional landing pages. Leeflets actually started in 2013 as a downloadable flat-file landing page CMS (still available on GitHub), but I’ve always wanted to reboot it as a fully hosted pay-to-publish service. Each template has been planned, designed and created with a specific purpose in mind, but all include the mix of customization and options to make them your own. Each leeflet (page) is free to create and then just $15 to publish (no recurring fees). You can use your own domain or a leeflets domain (e.g. https://leeflets.com/jason/) once published. Currently, there are only two templates: Profile: https://leeflets.com/profile/ A landing page for your bio and links. Perfect for content creators. Newsletter: https://leeflets.com/newsletter/ A landing for your newsletter (currently compatible with MailChimp & ConvertKit). The plan is to create and release at least one new template per month. Here are a few more I have planned: Book A landing page for your book. Sell with PayPal or Stripe, or just link to any other source. Event A landing page for your event. Customize details & sell registrations with PayPal or Stripe. Podcast A landing for your podcast. List episodes, run your newsletter, link to Patreon. Donate A landing page for donations or fundraising. So, thanks a bunch for checking it out. Let me know what you think.
