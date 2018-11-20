Hey all, I’d like to introduce something I’ve been working on these past few months called Leeflets — a fully hosted creator/service for functional landing pages. Each template has been planned, designed and created with a specific purpose in mind, but all include the mix of customization and options to make them your own.
Jason SchullerMaker@jschuller · Designer and maker of things.
Hey all, I’d like to introduce something I’ve been working on these past few months called Leeflets — a fully hosted creator/service for functional landing pages. Leeflets actually started in 2013 as a downloadable flat-file landing page CMS (still available on GitHub), but I’ve always wanted to reboot it as a fully hosted pay-to-publish service. Each template has been planned, designed and created with a specific purpose in mind, but all include the mix of customization and options to make them your own. Each leeflet (page) is free to create and then just $15 to publish (no recurring fees). You can use your own domain or a leeflets domain (e.g. https://leeflets.com/jason/) once published. Currently, there are only two templates: Profile: https://leeflets.com/profile/ A landing page for your bio and links. Perfect for content creators. Newsletter: https://leeflets.com/newsletter/ A landing for your newsletter (currently compatible with MailChimp & ConvertKit). The plan is to create and release at least one new template per month. Here are a few more I have planned: Book A landing page for your book. Sell with PayPal or Stripe, or just link to any other source. Event A landing page for your event. Customize details & sell registrations with PayPal or Stripe. Podcast A landing for your podcast. List episodes, run your newsletter, link to Patreon. Donate A landing page for donations or fundraising. So, thanks a bunch for checking it out. Let me know what you think.
