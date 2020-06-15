Deals
Lee Carvello’s Putting Chal...
Lee Carvello’s Putting Challenge
The iconic Simpsons game can now be played online
Funny
Funny Games
Can't get your hands on a copy of Bonestorm but want the same thrilling experience? Fear not because you now have the opportunity to tee off with one of the greats in Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge!
Featured
an hour ago
The Simpsons' joke video game 'Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge' is now a real thing
A fictional video game that was depicted as a joke in a classic episode of The Simpsons has been adapted into a playable game. Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge was featured in the popular season five episode "Marge Be Not Proud" as an implausibly boring golf game that Bart Simpson receives for Christmas.
The Simpsons' iconic Lee Carvello's Putting Challenge now exists as a playable game
In season 7 episode 11 of The Simpsons, everyone's going mad for Bonestorm, the hot new ultra-violent video game loosely based on the Mortal Kombat franchise. Bart wants Bonestorm, but eventually receives a much less thrilling alternative, the golfing - nay, the putting - simulator, Lee Carvello's Putting Challenge.
Aaron O'Leary
Hunter
LOL. Love this and always wanted to play it, excuse me while I waste 034583830 hours
an hour ago
