Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Ledger Live for iOS & Android

Ledger Live for iOS & Android

The perfect companion to your Ledger devices

Ledger Live is the perfect mobile companion for your Ledger Hardware wallet. The application will allow you to manage your crypto assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and many others) securely, but also to follow your portfolio, wherever you are, whether you have your Ledger Hardware wallet with you or not.

Around the web
Hands-on with Ledger's Bluetooth crypto hardware walletFrench startup Ledger unveiled a new hardware wallet at CES this week. While the device isn't going to ship until March, the company let me play with a prototype version of the device. The Ledger Nano X feels just like using the Nano S, but on mobile.
TechCrunch
Ledger Live App is Now Available For Android and iOSLedger, the popular crypto hardware wallet has announced the launch of their new mobile app - Ledger Live. Ledger Live is designed to serve as a mobile companion to the wallet, and it can be used for securely managing the different cryptocurrencies Ledger integrates with.
CryptoPotatoAli Raza
Crypto-monnaies : l'application mobile Ledger Live est disponibleAlors que Ledger a dévoilé un nouveau portefeuille de stockage de crypto-monnaies Bluetooth, le Nano X, à l'occasion du CES qui s'est tenu début janvier à Las Vegas, le français annonce que son application mobile Ledger Live est désormais officiellement disponible sur iOS et Android.
Presse-CitronLouise Millon
Ledger Goes Mobile - Ledger Live App Now Available for iOS and Android Smartphones. - LedgerThe Ledger Live app for smartphones can now be downloaded. Those with a Ledger Nano S and Ledger Blue can currently use the app in consultation mode. Ledger is excited to announce that the highly anticipated Ledger Live mobile phone application is now available.
Ledger

Reviews

Eric Larchevêque
Arnaud Ulric
Nicolas Bigot
 
Helpful
  • Arnaud Ulric
    Arnaud UlricQA Engineer
    Pros: 

    Nice UX, UI. Make transactions everywhere. Portfolio permitting to follow my Crypto assets...

    Cons: 

    No cons

    Essential for crypto-currencies owners

    Arnaud Ulric has used this product for one month.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Khalil Benihoud
Khalil Benihoud
Makers
Ash Pinkman [✖‿✖]
Ash Pinkman [✖‿✖]
Marouane Dekkaki
Marouane Dekkaki
Khalil Benihoud
Khalil Benihoud
Eric Larchevêque
Eric Larchevêque
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion.
Eric Larchevêque
Eric LarchevêqueMaker@eric_larcheveque2 · Ledger, CEO
Very proud of the product and the team! Being able to securely manage crypto assets on the go is key to adoption. We hope the Ledger Live mobile app will help our users unleash the power of their crypto!
Upvote (2)·