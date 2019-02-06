Ledger Live for iOS & Android

Ledger Live is the perfect mobile companion for your Ledger Hardware wallet. The application will allow you to manage your crypto assets (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple and many others) securely, but also to follow your portfolio, wherever you are, whether you have your Ledger Hardware wallet with you or not.
Reviews
- Pros:
Nice UX, UI. Make transactions everywhere. Portfolio permitting to follow my Crypto assets...Cons:
No cons
Essential for crypto-currencies ownersArnaud Ulric has used this product for one month.
Discussion
Eric LarchevêqueMaker@eric_larcheveque2 · Ledger, CEO
Very proud of the product and the team! Being able to securely manage crypto assets on the go is key to adoption. We hope the Ledger Live mobile app will help our users unleash the power of their crypto!
