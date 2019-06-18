Reviews
Ben Coughlin
For the past month I've been developing a new idea called LectureSync. I'm really excited to say that I've released the demo today (only works on computers, not mobile responsive)! The idea behind LectureSync stemmed from the lack of engagement in online university lectures. Over 80% of students who start watching an online lecture never finish it. After questioning some students we soon realised that online lecture engagement can be improved by allowing university students to watch online lectures in-sync with fellow peers. By watching the lectures together, students receive instant feedback and hold each other accountable. Please let me know what you guys think! Feel free to trial the demo and learn more at https://lecturesync.com/ Let me know if you have any questions or feedback. Thanks!
