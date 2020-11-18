Leave Design
Max Scherbakov
MakerTech Entrepreneur
Hi hunters! 🖖 Max here, co-founder of Leave Design. We know how painful it can be to make a stylish and professional Pitch Deck design. That's why we made this service to help startup founders, entrepreneurs, product owners, businessmen, product managers — almost everyone who has made a presentation/pitch deck and seeks a professional eye to pinpoint some of the defects in their designing endeavor. And most importantly, for those who want to save their time and effort in finding the right professional. Meet https://leave.design 🔥 A tool for quick matching a professional designer to update the design of Pitch Deck/Presentation. How does it work? 🤔 👉 Sign up to start (this will take less than a minute); 👉 Upload a slide or a full presentation (it can be PDF, PPT, PPTX, PNG, JPG); 👉 Select a style you want to update to (for now there are 6 amazing styles to choose from. We will add more soon); 👉 Wait until your design is updated. We will match the best designer for you (the design of 1 slide usually takes one to two hours to update); 👉 Your new design is ready! (Just download it) Enjoy and let us know what you think, and please don’t hesitate to leave a comment or reach out to us directly! — Max and Team P.S. This is the side project we made from 0 in just 5 days. Therefore, there may be some bugs there, or maybe not 😉. We will gradually update and improve service.
Cool! How many pitchdecks are you ready to manage at the same time?
@scrabbly_girl Thank you! Now we can manage a small number of orders at the same time, but we have already started to connect more designers.
