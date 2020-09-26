discussion
Siddharth Mungekar
HunterTwo failed startups, onto my third.
I am about to start an edtech platform, and came across learnyst while researching for possible options. Learnyst is like a complete package for educators. It provides them to spin out websites, landing pages and apps (both android and iOS) with ease. Creating content, video lectures, live classes, quizzes and tests is like a cake walk on learnyst. Educators can set-up a content drip system. With their own learning platform, educators and creators also don't have to go to any other platform for sales and marketing. Learnyst allows educators to send out emails, track Facebook and Google ads, take payments, run referral programs, give coupons, build landing pages, create marketing funnels, etc. It is also an enjoyable experience for learners who get to enjoy content from their favorite educators as well as track how they are performing.
