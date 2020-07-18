LearnObit 1.0

Discussion
Sungho Yahng
Maker
Hey hunters! For the past 2 years, I have been working on LearnObit (https://learnobit.com): a new and rapid way to learn anything. When I first started programming, I used Anki and the old tried-and-tested Spaced Repetition algorithm. This was great for word-pairing (such as when you learn French or another language), but didn't suit for more complex, general topics like Mathematics or Physics. Because of that, Spaced Repetition has always been widely over-looked despite its proven effectiveness in learning-retention. I wanted to unlock this effectiveness for a wider audience by building LearnObit, a note-taking tool which lets you organize and structure complicated/layered information then manage this via Spaced Repetition as easily as you use flash cards today! In other words? LearnObit is a super-power for Learners. I'll be here anytime if you have any questions for me! Thanks for your time.
