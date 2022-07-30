Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Learnist
Ranked #2 for today
Learnist
An open-source platform to help you ace your studies
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Learnist is an all in one open source platform to manage your studies, homeworks, etc.
Launched in
Productivity
,
Alarms
,
Education
by
Learnist
About this launch
Learnist
Ace your studies!
0
reviews
8
followers
Follow for updates
Learnist by
Learnist
was hunted by
Ax
in
Productivity
,
Alarms
,
Education
. Made by
Ax
. Featured on July 31st, 2022.
Learnist
is not rated yet. This is Learnist's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
1
Day rank
#2
Week rank
#173
Report