  1. Home
  2.  → Learning Story

Learning Story

Community of people who learn in public

Productivity
Task Management
Messaging
+ 3
Learning story is a community and goal achieving platform that encourages people to share and discuss their learnings in public.
We believe it could help you make progress more consistently and efficiently!
Let's learn together!
Embed
Featured
discussion
Would you recommend this product?
4 Reviews5.0/5
Dmitrii Pashutskii
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I am happy to launch and share Learning Story with everyone! 🎉 It's a community of people who learn in public. I am a huge fan of the idea of learning in public. I think it helps you with accountability, allows you to find like-minded people, and expand your network. And most importantly, it allows you to keep a diary of your progress so you can review the learnings at any time and help it stick. Here are the main features: ✍️ Share what you learned: On the day you learned something new you can share this in the public feed. 💭 Discuss with others: Each post can start the discussion. Other people can share their thoughts or give you some advice or simply encourage you to keep going! We have a notification system so you'll never miss a comment. 🥇 Leaderboard and stats: To help you stay accountable we have different stats and a leaderboard to compete with other users. We calculate your activity score based on your streaks and total days of activity. ✅ Goals: To help you track all your learning goals and to-dos. Each goal you complete gets shared to the Feed and contributes to your activity! 🆓 The platform is currently 100% free. 🙏 If you have any feedback or feature requests I would love to hear from you. 📚 I hope our community will help you learn a lot of new exciting things and find people to discuss them with.
Share
Veronika Tolpeeva
Awesome! Congrats @guar47 ! It already proved that I'm motivated to learn every day not to loose the streak 😂 Hope Learning Story will help many people learn better 🙏
Share
Dmitrii Pashutskii
Maker
@osty_me Thank you! 🔥
Share
Tony KingsleyHead of Demand Generation
This looks great
Share
Dmitrii Pashutskii
Maker
@tonykingsley Thanks!
Share
Monica Lent
Congrats on the launch, Dmitrii! This is looking great ^_^
Share
Dmitrii Pashutskii
Maker
@monicalent Thank you Monica! 🙏
Share
Dylan Wilson
Looking great Dmitrii!
Share