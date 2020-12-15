discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Dmitrii Pashutskii
Maker
Hey everyone! 👋 I am happy to launch and share Learning Story with everyone! 🎉 It's a community of people who learn in public. I am a huge fan of the idea of learning in public. I think it helps you with accountability, allows you to find like-minded people, and expand your network. And most importantly, it allows you to keep a diary of your progress so you can review the learnings at any time and help it stick. Here are the main features: ✍️ Share what you learned: On the day you learned something new you can share this in the public feed. 💭 Discuss with others: Each post can start the discussion. Other people can share their thoughts or give you some advice or simply encourage you to keep going! We have a notification system so you'll never miss a comment. 🥇 Leaderboard and stats: To help you stay accountable we have different stats and a leaderboard to compete with other users. We calculate your activity score based on your streaks and total days of activity. ✅ Goals: To help you track all your learning goals and to-dos. Each goal you complete gets shared to the Feed and contributes to your activity! 🆓 The platform is currently 100% free. 🙏 If you have any feedback or feature requests I would love to hear from you. 📚 I hope our community will help you learn a lot of new exciting things and find people to discuss them with.
Share
This looks great
@tonykingsley Thanks!
Congrats on the launch, Dmitrii! This is looking great ^_^
@monicalent Thank you Monica! 🙏
Looking great Dmitrii!