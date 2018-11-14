Log InSign up
It’s a range of quick, free online courses in digital marketing and career-focused skills, for everyone from jobseekers to professionals.

Around the web
Facebook is now LinkedIn and LinkedIn is now a media companySort of 🤷‍♀️
Product Hunt
Facebook Wants to Help People Land Their Next JobThe social media platform is launching Learn with Facebook to help people build work-related skills.
Fortune
Facebook launches new tools to help users get jobsFacebook ( FB) wants to help you get a job. The social media giant on Tuesday completed a U.S. launch of Learn with Facebook, a career development platform offering courses to help people learn how to use digital tools, coding for workplace development, and marketing skills.
Yahoo
Facebook takes on LinkedIn as a career portal with e-learning, expanded mentorship and jobs featuresOver the last year or so, Facebook has slowly been encroaching on LinkedIn's territory as the go-to platform for people who want to leverage their networks of contacts to expand their career prospects with the launch of a way for people to connect with each other in mentoring relationships, a...
TechCrunch

Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Great to see companies putting a priority on online learning! The educational market is for sure changing with more and more huge companies putting value into these types of courses.
Upvote ·