Tyler Speegle
MakerCo-Founder of Learn Stash
Hey Product Hunt! Tyler, Learn Stash co-founder here. Learn Stash is a hand-picked personal growth directory my friend, Emilio, and I began building during the pandemic. It features the top books, podcasts, apps, and courses categorized by specific goals like building better habits, boosting your productivity, and improving your mindset. Why did we build it? As some of our healthy habits started to fade we both dove headfirst into the world of personal growth. With this experiment, we realized that the self-improvement space is crowded with endless choices — so much so that it can be overwhelming. We also noticed that none of it seemed to be aggregated in a central spot for browsing or curated according to specific goals. We’re both self-improvement geeks, and at the end of the day, we wanted to create a space that encourages people to browse content and products that’s good for them and their future. How can it help you? Most self-improvement tools & products get pushed in front of you with an ad or an algorithm. But with Learn Stash, we designed “Collections” curated around goals like... ✅ Building healthier habits ✅ Improving your mindset ✅ Becoming a better leader ✅ Boosting your productivity ✅ Growing your business skills In each collection, you’ll see familiar faces (Tim Ferris, James Clear, etc.) as you browse books, podcast episodes, products, online courses, and apps that are all related to your specific personal growth goal. These tools are the best of the best to ensure that every download or purchase is worth your time and/or money. Introducing “Verified Tools” (Our favorite feature) “Verified Tools” all receive a proprietary “Personal Growth Score.” On our Verified Tool pages we “show our work” which includes every *important* informational nugget we could possibly dig up on the internet about the product or tool… 📣 Social Proof & Reddit Threads 📖 Quotes ⭐ Positive & Critical Reviews 🎥 YouTube Videos 📰 Articles 💬 Communities/Facebook Groups We’re on a mission to accelerate your personal growth, helping you scroll less and learn more. Hope you enjoy and please let us know what you think!
This looks like a comprehensive list!
Great looking