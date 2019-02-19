Learn Languages with Google Translate
With this Chrome Extension, you can save the words you look for in Google translate, and learn them in a playful way. We wanted to make the knowledge on the internet a little more accessible for everyone. :)
Hi there, thanks for stopping by! If you're learning a language and use Google Translate a lot, this extension might help expand your vocabulary easily. Thank you! :) 5 creative ways to use the Wordeys Chrome extension: - Listen 👂 to songs (and podcasts) and translate words from the lyrics. - Read 👓 articles, books and newspapers 🗞 in your target language to find new words in context. - Watch 👀 informative videos and documentaries and translate the words you want to know. - Speak 🗣 with locals as you travel the world 🌏 and use Google Translate on your phone to save words from your conversations so you can learn them at home. - Use Wordeys as your notebook 📚 to keep, learn and share definitions from your studies or work. Study definitions with flashcard and share your notebooks with colleagues. 😉 Alright, that's it! Good luck!
