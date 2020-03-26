Learn From A Chef
Help chefs affected by COVID & improve cooking skill at home
#5 Product of the DayToday
Talented chefs are affected by COVID-19 restaurant closures. You can help - while improving your cooking skills! Take online cooking classes taught by renowned chefs. All proceeds go to the chefs.
(Know amazing chefs? Please refer them here!)
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Querida Qiu
Maker
Hello PH, We’re LearnFromAChef.org, offering online cooking classes taught by talented chefs whose jobs are affected by COVID-19 restaurant closures. 👩🏻🍳Made By A Chef I’m Querida, an ex-chef at multiple Michelin-starred restaurants (Eleven Madison Park, Alinea, Next) and a current Stanford MBA. The COVID-19 crisis is crippling the restaurant industry, and I’m devastated to see talented chefs - my ex-coworkers and culinary school friends - suddenly out of a job. Meanwhile, millions of people are staying at home and looking to learn and/or improve their home cooking skills. I started LearnFromAChef.org to bridge this gap. 🍳Improve Your Cooking Skills At Home Each online cooking class runs 1 to 1.5 hours, and is capped at 10 students. Each chef has been personally vetted, and recipes are designed to suit home cooking, with the current produce shortage in mind. Learn recipes and techniques live from the masters, and have all your questions answered real time. 💌Support A Great Cause All proceeds go to the chefs. Thank you for supporting chefs during this crisis!
UpvoteShare
The line-up of chefs is super impressive! Excited to try this!
UpvoteShare