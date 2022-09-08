Products
Learn.fm
Learn.fm
An online staff training platform
An unlimited number of people can be trained simultaneously with our application, the manager can evaluate the speed and quality of training. Knowledge can be updated very quickly just by changing the course.
Launched in
About this launch
Featured on September 14th, 2022.
Learn.fm
Learn.fm is not rated yet. This is Learn.fm's first launch.
