Leap Habit Tracker for iPhone

Benedict
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, I’m excited to share Leap Habits, a habit tracker for iOS. 📱What is Leap Habits? Leap Habits is an app for the iPhone that helps you create habits or routines and working towards a goal. Simply create a habit (e.g. ‘read every day’), work on it every day (or week, or month) and start building your streak. 🤔 Who should try it? Everyone has something they are trying to get better at or change about themselves. Lasting change cannot happen overnight, but is built by doing something persistently. This is where compound gains really kick in: a couple of push-ups every day, learning just a bit of Spanish every day, writing a couple of sentences every day - the consistency is what creates real progress. If there’s something you are working towards that could benefit from consistent action every day, give Leap Habits a try and start building your streak! 💵 It’s free! It really is. I plan to add additional features at some point in the future that might require an in-app purchase, but everything currently available is free and will stay that way. ⭐️ What’s next? This is the very first version of Leap Habits (and has been in the App Store for just a few days), but there is loads planned for the next versions: reminders, shortcuts and a whole lot more. I’d love your feedback: let me know what you’d like to see!
