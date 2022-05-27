Sign In
Home
→
Product
→
Leap Education
Ranked #16 for today
Leap Education
Curated high quality, free resources for Web3.
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Leap Education is a hand-curated free online Web3 educational hub. Check out links to high-quality articles to learn about things like Web3, DeFi, DAOs, NFTs, and more. Start learning now 👇
Launched in
Education
,
Crypto
,
Web3
by
Leap Education
Collect
Share
Stats
Jotform Store Builder
Promoted
Create an online store with no code
About this launch
Leap Education by
Leap Education
was hunted by
Sharath Kuruganty
in
Education
,
Crypto
,
Web3
. Made by
Alexander Zwerner
. Featured on June 2nd, 2022.
Leap Education
is not rated yet. This is Leap Education's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
2
Daily rank
#16
Weekly rank
#48
Report