Leantime 2.1

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Marcel Folaron
Maker
Hi ProductHunt and thank you @nikkielizdemere for hunting us 👋 👋 👋 Our goal with Leantime has always been to make project management methodologies accessible and then to make it easy for users to follow industry best practices. Innovation doesn't just happen, it is a process that can be fine tuned into steps that lead to success. With Leantime, we are building a community around a product that fosters innovation. Today, we're excited to be announcing our next phase of this vision A few highlights of this release: - We are open source! - I18n and translations into 4 new languages - Revamped to-do screens with table views and CSV export - New reporting screens - Timesheets can now be exported - Integrations with Mattermost, Zulip and Slack - Two factor authentication As part of our Product Hunt launch today, we're offering 2 months free on our cloud hosted version. We'd love to get your feedback and are happy to answer any questions!
UpvoteShare