Lean uses Open Banking to connect to bank accounts and trace subscriptions and recurring payments. We then provide cancel links and notification reminders so you never forget a subscription.
Lean is free!
Coverage across 99% of UK banks.
Luke James
Maker
I built this app whilst completing my master's degree with some friends.
