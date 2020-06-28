  1. Home
Cancel your subscriptions

Lean uses Open Banking to connect to bank accounts and trace subscriptions and recurring payments. We then provide cancel links and notification reminders so you never forget a subscription.
Lean is free!
Coverage across 99% of UK banks.
Luke James
Maker
I built this app whilst completing my master's degree with some friends.
