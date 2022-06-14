Products
LeaksID 2.0 for Trade Secrets
LeaksID 2.0 for Trade Secrets
Securely share your pitches, reports & intellectual property
If you want to share sensitive documents that no one would dare to re-share, use LeaksID 2.0. It personalizes them so that if even a screenshot appears anywhere, you’ll be able to stop the leak.
Productivity
Privacy
Tech
LeaksID
About this launch
LeaksID 2.0 for Trade Secrets by
LeaksID
Julia Demyanchuk
Productivity
Privacy
Tech
Julia Demyanchuk
Sergey Voynov
Mikhail Bogdanovich
Sergei Timoshenko
Alexander Korznikov
. Featured on June 15th, 2022.
LeaksID
5/5 ★
by 38 users. It first launched on September 8th, 2021.
