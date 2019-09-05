Log InSign up
League Tables

Easily check standings for the top European soccer leagues

League Tables allows you to follow your favorite soccer teams from the best leagues, all in the same easy-to-use app. With a simple and intuitive UI, it's easier than ever to follow your favorite soccer teams.
Hello everyone! 👋 I'm here today to launch League Tables, a one stop shop to view the standings of the best European soccer/football leagues. With the new season underway, I was finding it annoying to check the standings for all of my favorite leagues in various different apps or websites. This got me thinking about how to make my life a little easier. With the help of Glide, I was able to aggregate tables from across the web into this intuitive, user-friendly app. I hope you find it as useful as I have!
Looks great! Pretty cool to have all big 5 leagues in the same app.
