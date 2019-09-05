Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Maker
Brindon
Hello everyone! 👋 I'm here today to launch League Tables, a one stop shop to view the standings of the best European soccer/football leagues. With the new season underway, I was finding it annoying to check the standings for all of my favorite leagues in various different apps or websites. This got me thinking about how to make my life a little easier. With the help of Glide, I was able to aggregate tables from across the web into this intuitive, user-friendly app. I hope you find it as useful as I have!
Upvote (1)Share