J G- Work from Home? Go for a walk
@p_maloney looks good. can you explain where the data is stored, and how this product is free?
@j_g9 @p_maloney that's very respectable, but don't you need money/motivation? Is there any reason to think you won't abandon it in a few years?
I think this is a handy thing for designers. I am currently collecting moodboards in figma, but I will try your service :)
Interesting topic. Good luck with the product! 👍
I built Leafpile as I'm frequently bookmarking things and without the visual clues I forget what I've bookmarked and why I bookmarked it. Aside from the visual bookmarking Leafpile also has a markdown editor for taking notes. Leafpile also had light and dark mode, very 2021!
looks pretty cool, where can I try this? :)