LeafPile

Visual bookmarking made easy.

With LeafPile you can collect and organize your inspiration, thoughts, images, videos, and links in once place. It is simple, easy to use and best of all free!
discussion
J G- Work from Home? Go for a walk
@p_maloney looks good. can you explain where the data is stored, and how this product is free?
Paul Maloney
Maker
@j_g9 data is stored on a VPS. It's free because I make most of my products free :D
egghead
@j_g9 @p_maloney that's very respectable, but don't you need money/motivation? Is there any reason to think you won't abandon it in a few years?
Diana ZaitsevaUX designer
I think this is a handy thing for designers. I am currently collecting moodboards in figma, but I will try your service :)
Max Prilutskiy
I build Typeform. 🚀 It's exciting!
Interesting topic. Good luck with the product! 👍
Paul Maloney
Maker
I built Leafpile as I'm frequently bookmarking things and without the visual clues I forget what I've bookmarked and why I bookmarked it. Aside from the visual bookmarking Leafpile also has a markdown editor for taking notes. Leafpile also had light and dark mode, very 2021!
Alice ThompsonWorks at Inmagine Group
looks pretty cool, where can I try this? :)
