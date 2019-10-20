Deals
Jobs
Makers
Radio
Ship
Log In
Sign up
Home
→
Leaf PHP
Leaf PHP
Create clean, simple but powerful web apps and APIs quickly.
Productivity
Developer Tools
+ 1
Leaf is a PHP micro-framework which helps you create web applications and APIs from the ground up in minutes.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
1 Review
5.0/5
Portal Online
It's simple and very easy to use
Upvote
Share
9 hours ago
Daniel Dewhurst
Very impressive, I've starred it on Github.
Upvote
Share
34 minutes ago
Ramesh Akshlyn
this is very good simply use thanks
Upvote
Share
34 minutes ago
Send