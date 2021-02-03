discussion
Makerbuilder of Leaf-Let.com
Hey PH! I always liked the form and visual aspect of sticky notes on a board. This concept is really intuitive and feels natural to me. So I made it the base of Leaf-Let. And on top of that, I've built modern formatting and powerful active elements like todos, bookmarks, live views, tags, custom styles, and so on. The other big thing for me is privacy. There is no reason to store all your notes in plain text on someone else's server. Note-taking should be truly private! And LL is end-to-end encrypting every piece of information in your browser and only then backs up encrypted blobs. Check it out! And I hope you like it!
